Normani Gives Us Halloween ''Motivation'' After Recreating an Iconic Naomi Campbell Look

We are deceased!

Normani is giving us all of the "motivation" for Halloween with her fierce, fabulous and drool-worthy costume. Even though the fun and festive holiday is still a day away, the 23-year-old pop star dressed up as the one and onlyNaomi Campbell, and she knocked it out of the park.

Of course, the "Motivation" singer didn't just recreate any ole look. Instead, she took inspiration from an iconic Azzedine Alaïa design that Naomi modeled in the early '90s. Wearing a curve-hugging leopard-print bodysuit, the former Fifth Harmony crooner channeled the legendary supermodel perfectly. Normani even accessorized her costume with nearly identical pieces worn by Campbell, including a black beret, leopard-print arm sleeves and matching heels.

"Campbell - 1991," Normani captioned both of her Instagram posts, where she paid homage to the 49-year-old star.

Even the pop star's makeup and hair were spot on, thanks to makeup artist Grace Pae and hairstylist César Ramirez.