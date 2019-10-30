Shay Mitchell Has the Best Reaction to Criticism for Going to Drake's Party After Giving Birth

Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel

Josh O / SplashNews.com

If you're going to judge Shay Mitchell, at least get your facts right first. 

Just over a week ago, the Pretty Little Liars alum announced on Instagram that she and her partner Matte Babel had officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. However, while she has kept fans in the loop of her pregnancy journey through her "Almost Ready" YouTube series, the new mom has yet to reveal her daughter's birthday. 

After whenever they welcomed their little one, the actress shared videos of her and Babel out at Drake's recent star-studded 33rd birthday party last week. They were also snapped by paparazzi leaving the soirée. 

Well, the couple's outing has ruffled some fan feathers and Mitchell took to her Instagram Story to address the critical comments she's been getting over her night out. 

"Apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party," she said in a video while scrolling through the comments. "It wasn't three days and I left her with Angel, so," she quipped, referencing her dog as a joke. 

One of the comments included, "This girl really left her 3 day old baby to go to a party...mom of the year!!!"

How Shay Mitchell Told Dollface Costars She Was Pregnant

However, not everyone was up in arms about Mitchell's move. "You going out for a few hours doesnt hurt the baby right, Im sure she left her child in capable hands. new mothers don't have to stay locked in their home 24/7 to bond with the baby," one fan tweeted. 

In her signature comical fashion, the star replied, "Yeah EXACTLY - I left her with Angel and put water out for both of them."

Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel, My Labor and Delivery

YouTube

Mitchell is certainly not the first star to face backlash over leaving her child at home for some personal time. A week after giving birth to her daughter Luna in 2016, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were photographed together a Los Angeles restaurant sans the little one, spurring digital criticism

"I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!" she later tweeted with screenshots of just a few of the outraged comments. "'I never wanted to leave my daughter, I love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME' - the passive aggressiveness is real!"

