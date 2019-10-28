Liam Hemsworth Proves He Loves a Basic Fall Instagram Post Just Like the Rest of Us

by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 6:17 AM

Liam Hemsworth

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fall is in full effect and Liam Hemsworthis leaning in.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a carefree selfie with his 14 million followers. Clad in blue sweats, a matching baseball cap and a peaceful smile on his face, Hemsworth is seen getting a breath of fresh air on a leisurely Canadian stroll. As he captioned the post, "Fresh and crispy fall in Montréal."

The Hunger Games star has remained relatively quiet on social media since confirming his split with Miley Cyrus in August. Prior to the picturesque selfie, the 29-year-old had briefly popped onto the site to promote his latest flick, show off his physical strength and let the world know he was chilling in Toronto.

It's a rather different approach than Cyrus' social media game. The "Slide Away" singer has posted a litany of photos, including selfies and NSFW pictures with her new boyfriend Cody Simpson. More recently, during an Instagram Live with Simpson, the superstar seemingly shaded Hemsworth.

Watch

Liam Hemsworth Returns to Instagram With Good News

"I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true," she told her fans. "There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

For his part, the actor has moved on with Dynasty star Maddison Brown.

The duo were spotted together several times during a recent trip to NYC. 

"It didn't look like a first date," an insider shared at the time. "They held hands and walked very close to each other. Liam led her around and she had a big smile on her face. They were having fun together and seemed very close."

