Liam Hemsworth Proves He Loves a Basic Fall Instagram Post Just Like the Rest of Us

Fall is in full effect and Liam Hemsworthis leaning in.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a carefree selfie with his 14 million followers. Clad in blue sweats, a matching baseball cap and a peaceful smile on his face, Hemsworth is seen getting a breath of fresh air on a leisurely Canadian stroll. As he captioned the post, "Fresh and crispy fall in Montréal."

The Hunger Games star has remained relatively quiet on social media since confirming his split with Miley Cyrus in August. Prior to the picturesque selfie, the 29-year-old had briefly popped onto the site to promote his latest flick, show off his physical strength and let the world know he was chilling in Toronto.

It's a rather different approach than Cyrus' social media game. The "Slide Away" singer has posted a litany of photos, including selfies and NSFW pictures with her new boyfriend Cody Simpson. More recently, during an Instagram Live with Simpson, the superstar seemingly shaded Hemsworth.