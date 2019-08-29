by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 4:32 AM
Liam Hemsworth is sliding back to social media.
The Aussie actor returned to Instagram for the first time since confirming his split from Miley Cyrus on August 12. This time, however, he had happier news to share: He has a new crime thriller hitting theaters.
"Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th," he shared with his 13 million followers. "I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography."
"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved," the 29-year-old continued. "Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen."
Yes, we'd say this post is a lot more upbeat than his last.
"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he shared in early August. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
The latest Instagram comes just a week after Liam officially filed for divorce from his wife of 8 months.
"Liam is just done with it," a source told E! News at the time. "There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."
That is, on his end. Miley, however, had more to get off her chest. Last Thursday, the "Slide Away" singer took to Twitter to clear the air and set the record straight about their split.
"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
