Emilia Clarke Reunites With Her 2 Game of Thrones Loves

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 10:53 AM
This love triangle is dracarys!
While celebrating her 33rd birthday, Emilia Clarke recently had a simultaneous reunion with two Game of Thrones co-stars: Jason Momoa, who played her character Daenerys Targaryen's husband Khal Drogo, and Kit Harington, who played her lover-turned-spoiler alert!-killer Jon Snow.
"Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo," the actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the three.
"Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you [heart eyes emoji]," replied Momoa, 40.
Game of Thrones ended its run earlier this year after a controversial eighth season. Clarke and Harington, 32, last appeared together in public along with their co-stars at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, during which the show won 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for the fourth time.
Clarke and Momoa, who are good friends, have reunited many times over the years since the Aquaman actor's show character was killed off in season 1 in 2011. She joined him in celebrating his own birthday in July.
A few days ago, Clarke and Momoa reunited on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, to promote their latest projects—her role in the upcoming movie Last Christmas, and his in the new Apple TV+ series See.
HBO
"I love u my Khalessi," Momoa wrote on Instagram, alongside screenshots from the program. "Happy birthday love So much respect."
During the show, fellow guest and singer Camila Cabello joined them and fangirled hard.
"I'd just like to say, I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world," she said. "I went through Game of Thrones, like literally finished all eight seasons in a month this year."
"That's so impressive," Clarke said.
Cabello later posted a photo of herself bending the knee to the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Oh you bet your ass I bent the knee
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
"Oh you bet your ass I bent the knee," she wrote.
"@camila_cabello oh GURL the feelings mutual... thank you for making me feel like a khalessi all over again," Clarke replied.
