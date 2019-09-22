Game of Thrones is going out in an Emmys blaze of glory that rivals what Drogon can produce. The HBO fantasy series took home the top drama prize—Outstanding Drama Series—at the 2019 ceremony.

In 2019, Game of Thrones was up for 31 Emmys. Its final season, while divisive among fans and critics, was thoroughly honored by the Television Academy.

The show won Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2018, 2016 and 2015. It was not eligible in 2017.

Game of Thrones actors nominated for Emmys this year included Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Carice Van Houten. Only Dinklage won.