Gary Janetti Reveals the Secrets Behind His Beloved Prince George Meme Account

Like Prince George? Then you'll love Gary Janetti.

The writer, who's worked on shows like Family Guy and Will & Grace, has a whole Instagram account dedicated to posting memes of the 6-year-old royal.

During Friday's episode of Chicks in the Office, Janetti explained how he approaches the account, which has about 844,000 followers, like a TV series.

"I use Prince George as the lead in a TV show that I'm creating about how he feels about the royal family and pop culture in general," he said. "And he's petty and insecure and he's, you know, like, vulnerable, and also nasty and sarcastic and all of these things. But it's like a TV series to me."

As a result, he said it can be a tad confusing for newcomers who haven't been following along.

"Because you're not really used to that on Instagram—something that you need to be caught up on," he said.