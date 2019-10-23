Lori Loughlin ''Is a Wreck'' as She Awaits Trial in College Admissions Scandal

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 1:23 PM
As parents like Felicity Huffman begin to make amends for their part in the controversy, Lori Loughlin continues to await trial for the college admission scandal.
According to a source, the ordeal, which began in March, is creating much stress for the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, especially with Tuesday's announcement that they'd be facing new charges. "They were told that more charges would be coming, but now they fear the prosecution's strategy is to keep coming up with more," the insider explains. "They are the examples and the scapegoats in this case and they are feeling a tremendous amount of pressure."
Unlike the other parents involved in the scandal, Lori and Mossimo opted to reject the plea deal offered by prosecutors, a move the source says they are starting to regret. The source shares, "Lori and Mossimo never wanted to accept a plea that involved jail time, but they are starting to feel their backs are against the wall and that its becoming too much."
The insider adds, "They are feeling extremely stressed out."
Lori is perhaps taking it the hardest, with the insider sharing that she "is a wreck behind closed doors." The source says, "She is not sleeping at all. There is so much tension that she could break at any moment."
A Rodriguez/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
That tension is only compounded by the fear that "charges could keep mounting up," according to the insider. "It's becoming a real challenge to stay strong."
Nonetheless, the insider reveals their legal team "feels they have a fair shot at trial" and continue to prepare for their day in court.
Meanwhile, Felicity is due to complete her 14 days in prison on Oct. 27. After her release she will continue to serve supervised release for a year and 250 hours of community service, in addition to paying a $30,000 fine.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?