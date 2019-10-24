The Odds on Whether or Not Any of These A-Listers Will Follow Jennifer Aniston's Lead and Finally Join Instagram

Annette Riedl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Why She's Not: The Oscar winner has given two explanations in the past. In 2018, she told InStyle she's too lazy to be active on social media, explaining, "I'm not ignorant of what's happening out there. I look over people's shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?' I'm just lazy."

But in 2016, the Ocean's 8 star said she "hates" talking selfies, telling The Times, "I will not take a selfie that I can't erase. I don't post or do any of that stuff."

Regarding her anti-selfie stance, Sandra said, "We're not representing our lives truthfully. Like when you're yelling at your child, you're not taking a selfie of you being a horrible parent. No, you're waiting for the perfect selfie. 'Do I look thinner now?' 'Do I look great?' It's this false projection of one's life. Hollywood has now gone global. Everyone's Hollywood now."

Will She Ever Crack: Maybe we're crazy but we could actually see the 55-year-old following Jennifer's lead and joining Instagram? OK, we're probably crazy but we'd love to see Sandra get real and anti-selfie her way.