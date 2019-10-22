Inside Space NK's Fall Beauty Edit 2019 Gift Bag

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 12:00 AM
From beauty gift sets to beauty advent calendars, the holiday shopping season brings out the year's best beauty collections. Well, get ready to add another must-have set to your wish list: Space NK's Fall Beauty Edit 2019 Gift Bag.
Free with a $285 Space NK purchase, this gift bag is overflowing with $500 worth of products. We're talking 30 deluxe beauty treats from SpaceNK's bestselling and new brands including Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Briogeo, Hourglass and more. And honestly, the metallic bag itself can double as a cute fall clutch. The gift bag offer is available online and in-stores at Space NK and Bloomingdale's from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3—while supplies last, that is.
We have a feeling this give set will be gone quicker than the flutter of lengthy eyelashes, so whether you're treating yourself or are gift shopping, here are our top product picks to get you to that $285 purchase pronto:
Worth $812 and inspired by a fairy-tale tome, this beauty advent calendar contains four chapters to see you through the festive season: Pre-Party, Night Out, Morning After and Everyday. From full-size essentials to miniature heroes, you'll find brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Oribe, Chantecaille and more, all hidden behind each of the 25 doors.
A $240 value, each product in this holiday gift set has been specially selected for its innovative formula and in-demand appeal. The gift set contains: Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, Diptyque Tam Dao, Eve Lom Cleanser With Cloth and Dr Barbara Sturm Calming Serum.
Why decide between some of Diptyque's most loved scents when you can own a set of three? This elegant combination means you can have their top-selling mini-candles all together, each with burn-times of up to 30 hours: fruity, floral Baies, warm, summery Figuier and pretty, romantic Roses.
We LOVE Aromatherapy Associates' Deep Relax scent—a mix of vetivert, chamomile and sandalwood—and this bath oil is sublime. The winner of 10 beauty awards in the U.K., Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil is said to help with insomnia and panic attacks.
The NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer Kit cuses FDA-cleared microcurrent for facial stimulation on larger surface areas of the face. NuFace Trinity gently and effectively stimulates your skin for improved facial contour, skin tone and wrinkle reduction in as little as 5 minutes a day.
The six exclusive shades of powder, bronzer, blush and metallic strobe powder in this travel-friendly palette have been expertly created with pure photoluminescent technology, which helps to diffuse and soften the light, encouraging skin to appear softer, younger and naturally lit with a radiant glow.
This luxuriously light oil absorbs instantly to restore hair to its shiny prime. Infused with a rich blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot and argan extracts, each protective drop penetrates the hair to deeply condition, strengthen and smooth. It works wonders on dry, damaged and color-treated hair.
