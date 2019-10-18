Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Split

by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 2:20 PM

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga

Alrighty then.

Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga have called it quits. E! News has learned the couple split earlier this year. The comedian and actress began dating in January after playing love interests on the Showtime dramedy Kidding. Weeks later, the comedian and actress made their red carpet debut at the 76th Annual Golden Globes, where their show was nominated for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy. Carrey also nabbed recognition for his starring role as Jeff.

While speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic, he admitted that life has been "good on good on good." Later, Gonzaga showed her support for her love on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of the two of them together, with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee." 

Kidding isn't the only project that the former couple had worked on together. Carrey was an executive producer for I'm Dying Up Here, which she had guest starred on.

Indeed, the actor has a history of dating his co-stars. He previously romanced his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. They got married in 1996 and divorced 10 months later. 

He was previously in relationships with Renée ZellwegerJenny McCarthy and the late Cathriona White. He was first married to actress Melissa Womer, with who he shares 31-year-old daughter Jane Carrey.

Us Weekly broke the news that the couple called it quits.

