How Kidding Brought Jim Carrey Back to TV

Jim Carrey is back on TV, just for Kidding. Getting Carrey, whose last on-camera series regular role was on In Living Color in 1990, to do a series television again was no small feat and it came down to one person: Michel Gondry.

"Well, he, for me, was the linchpin. I was incredibly interested in the material, but when Michel came on board, I thought, ‘I get to go play with a teammate, and that's really wonderful.' So it was a thrill," Carrey told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.

Gondry, who is a director and executive producer on Kidding, and Carrey previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed flick Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It was on that movie that the two learned to trust one another and have faith in their methods.