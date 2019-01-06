Jim Carreyand Ginger Gonzaga are an enviable pairing at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The actor and his girlfriend made their romance red carpet official at Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday, which sparked rumors of a romance. And on Sunday morning a rep for the actor confirmed they are in fact dating.

For the Golden Globes, Ginger wore a stunning, black, floor-length gown. She kept her hair pulled back and opted not to wear a necklace to show off the stunning asymmetrical dress. Meanwhile, her counterpart wore a matching all-black suit and tie for the event where their show is up for the award of Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Not to mention Jim's nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.