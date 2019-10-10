The Office Boss Doesn't Want to Disappoint Fans With a Revival

While speaking to EW about The Office's "Niagara" episode, Daniels addressed the swirling rumors. Daniels said there was talk about revisiting the series, but the cast was too busy to reconvene.

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted," Daniels said.

Despite some ideas and interest from the cast, like a Christmas special that Krasinski has suggested publicly, Daniels told EW he's still hesitant.

"My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans," he said. "People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

The Office comes to Peacock in 2021.