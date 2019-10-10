Inside Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Low-Key Relationship: "They Love Their Life Together"

No extra steps are needed when you're comfortable exactly where you are.

Channing Tatum has been seeing Jessie J for a year now and we're told they are in no rush to reach any next level beyond "very happy together."

They're "happy with where things are," a source tells E! News about the private pair, who have kept their public appearances to a minimum since acknowledging that they were a couple.

"Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure," Jessie told The Times of London in June. "We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."