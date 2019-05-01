Channing Tatum Shares NSFW Nude Photo After Losing to Jessie J in Jenga

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Channing Tatum, Naked

Instagram

Hello there, Channing Tatum!

The Magic Mike star had a sexy surprise in store for his Instagram followers on Wednesday. After the actor lost in a game of Jenga to his girlfriend, Jessie J, the singer (née Jessica Cornish) was allowed to pick a photo for Channing to post on his Instagram.

"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish," Channing captioned the NSFW picture, taken by Jessie, which shows him naked in the shower. "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

In response to the photo, which already has close to 1 million likes, Jessie commented, "Sharing is caring."

Photos

Channing Tatum's Best Roles

Channing went on to share a series of photos with his leading lady on his Instagram Story.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Instagram

In one picture, Jessie and Channing can be seen looking at something on his phone.

"Us watching the likes go up on my last post," the 39-year-old actor captioned the social media snap, adding a laughing emoji.

It's been about six months since the talented couple went public with their romance. Back in November, Channing confirmed the duo's relationship in a sweet post about Jessie. Since that time, the couple has been going strong, with Jessie recently serenading Channing for his birthday.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jessie J , Naked , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Awkwafina

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Eason, Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Says She's "Considering Divorcing" David Eason After He Allegedly Killed Her Dog

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Are ''Fine Now'' and ''Would Never Split'' Over 50 Cent Drama

Eva Marcille, RHOA, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jenelle Evans' Husband Breaks Silence on Dogs Death

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 209

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Laugh About the Time He Unclogged Her Milk Ducts: "Breast Milk Is Where It's At!"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.