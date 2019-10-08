EXCLUSIVE!

Tearful Aaron Carter Says He Felt "Responsible" for the Deaths of His Sister and Dad

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Aaron Carter, Bob Carter, Jane Carter

Alex Oliveira/Startraks

Aaron Carter is opening up about his family tragedies.

The 31-year-old singer, who has been going through a very troubling time as of late, is speaking out about the deaths of his sister, Leslie Carter, and his father, Robert Gene Carter. It's been just over two years since Aaron's dad, known to loved ones as Bob, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. Bob's passing came just five years after the death of Leslie, who passed away from an overdose in Jan. 2012.

Now, Aaron is reflecting on the deaths of his loved ones in an exclusive clip from the new season of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which Aaron is appearing on with his mother, Jane Elizabeth Carter.

"I felt like I'd been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart," a tearful Aaron tells the counselors in the preview clip.

Watch

Aaron Carter Debuts New Face Tattoo Amid Family Feud

We also hear from Jane in the clip, who shares her reaction to Aaron's tearful confession.

"I think that's one of the things that hurts Aaron the most, he just was so busy with his own life that he wasn't there, and I think he wanted to be there for them," Jane says. "In his heart he feels like he could've done something more."

Later on, we see Jane receive a Parenting 101 book from the counselors, which she says she "obviously" never read.

"I did the best I could do," Jane tells the counselors. "I'm devastated."

Take a look at the exclusive clip above to see Aaron and Jane open up about their family.

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Office wedding

The Office Originally Had a Completely Wild and Different Ending for Jim and Pam's Wedding

Selena Gomez, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Selena Gomez's Sleepy, Makeup-Free Selfie Is What All Our Hearts Want

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Proves She's the Ultimate BFF Who Will Always Be There for You

Nattie Neidhart, Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey Is Worried About Total Divas Co-Star Nattie Neidhart—Find Out Why!

Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline

Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline Declares She's "Done" With Sean and Is Now Stronger Than Ever

Gwen Stefani, Fashion Icon Award

Gwen Stefani to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas a "Music Prodigy" After New The Voice Gig

TAGS/ Aaron Carter , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories , TV , Reality TV , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.