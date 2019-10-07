Watch Justin Bieber Mock Taylor Swift’s Post Surgery Meltdown

This is likely to stir up some bad blood.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday, Justin Bieber reenacted Taylor Swift's epic post-Lasik surgery meltdown. The livestream—filmed in the kitchen by his new bride Hailey Bieber, of course—captured Justin mimicking Taylor's recent freak out, as he screamed, "it's not the banana that I wanted." As Hailey laughed—"that was so funny"—he kept going: "It's not the right banana! It has no head!"

As fans may remember, Taylor has a soft spot for the fruit, which was unveiled on last week's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a post-op clip taped by her mom Andrea Swift, the superstar is groggy and snuggled up in bed with a banana. "Don't fall asleep," her mom instructed, to which Taylor replied, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

And though Justin's interpretation was brief, Swifities think it was chock full of shade. After all, the music icons don't have the best track record.