To quote the one and only Taylor Swift, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

We've officially found a new hero in Andrea Swift, who managed to sneak footage of her famous daughter recovering from LASIK eye surgery into the hands of Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host unveiled the "world premiere" of the video in a teaser from Swift's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, and let's just say it's required viewing.

When Jimmy breaks the news to Taylor that he's about to air the clip, she exclaims, "For the television?!" and then proceeds to sink back in her chair in bewilderment. The secondhand embarrassment is real, y'all.

Wearing a pair of protective goggles, the pop star has her sights set on a post-surgery snack, but much to her dismay ends up picking the wrong banana. "Stop! You can't cry," her mom warns as Taylor struggles to restrain the waterworks.