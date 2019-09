Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Depart on Private Plane Ahead of Second Wedding

Going to the chapel and they're gonna get married...again...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted boarding a private jet at a small airport in Los Angeles on Saturday, two days before they are expected to have their second wedding in South Carolina. The two dressed casually; the 25-year-old singer wore a gray hoodie and matching pants, a pink trucker's hat and white and aqua sneakers, and carried a black backpack. The 22-year-old model was dressed in an oversized denim shirt, white pants and white tennis shoes.

E! News has confirmed that the plane carrying the couple headed to the East Coast.

Justin posted on his Instagram page a photo of the plane, writing, "Daaaaa bears."

"That's so sick mate," commented Brooklyn Beckham.