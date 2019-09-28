Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Gets Sweet Birthday Message From Sister

Olivia Jade turns 20 today but she's still absent from social media amid the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin and her family have a lot of birthdays to celebrate this month. Her oldest daughter Isabella "Bella" Giannulli turned 21-years-old earlier this month, and today, the Fuller House actress' youngest daughter turns 20. However, amid the ongoing college admissions scandal, Jade still seems to be keeping a low profile on social media but that didn't stop her big sis from wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Earlier today, Bella shared a throwback photo of Olivia Jade on her Instagram of the two as children. "Happy birthday baby girl, I love you," Bella captioned her photo. She also shared a video of Olivia Jade jamming out and dancing to rock music.

Bella also tagged her sister on the Instagram post despite Olivia Jade being inactive on the platform since July when she broke her social media hiatus to wish her mother a happy birthday.