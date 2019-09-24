Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant: Relive Her Whirlwind Romance With Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan will soon step up into a new role: mom of two.

The actress and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together, the duo announced on Tuesday. While it'll be his first child, Jenna is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum. As the told People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

Since she began dating the Tony Award winner last fall, the World of Dance alum knew their romance was the real deal. "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away," a source previously told E! News. "Steve treats her well and is doing everything right."

By April, she couldn't help but gush over the 43-year-old while sitting down with John Cena on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," the 38-year-old raved to the WWE champ. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."