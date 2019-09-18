EXCLUSIVE!

Tom Brady Reveals How He and Gisele Bündchen Motivate Their Kids to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 6:11 PM

Tom Bradyand Gisele Bundchen are raising their kids to become anything but ordinary. 

And how could they be? With a sports legend and a world-famous supermodel as parents, the secret to success is practically written in their DNA. But according to Brady, who gave E! News an exclusive look inside his newly opened TB12 Performance & Recovery Center, it's actually been fairly simple to get their children on board with his and Gisele's notoriously healthy lifestyles.

"They do [want to eat healthy and work out.] My two younger ones probably a little bit more than my older one," the New England Patriots quarterback shared, referencing John, 12, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6. 

Tom said he and Gisele are focused on encouraging their kids to pick up habits "based on what we know," adding, "You know, ‘Hey this is a good start to life.'"

And while Tom, 42, is known to indulge in the occasional treat, he told us that Gisele is especially focused on the kids' nutrition. 

"I think that's really important for my wife especially," Brady explained to E!'s Jason Kennedy. "When they were young she was so diligent with what she wanted to feed them, and now they're very healthy kids. Like most parents, you want to do what's right by your kids."

And now that Tom's wellness facility is officially open in Boston, he's hoping to do right by those looking to model their health game after the athlete's. The TB12 Performance & Recovery Center is designed to create personalized training programs for those interested in reaching peak levels of performance. 

"We're happy to provide these great services to people," he shared. "I've taken so many of the lessons I've had over my long career and applying them to people in their everyday lives. So I'm really excited."

For more from our interview with Tom, check out the video above!

