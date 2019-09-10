Lindsie Chrisley Says Family's Tax Evasion Scandal Has "Wrecked My Life”

Lindsie Chrisley is ready to speak her truth.

As Todd Chrisley continues to face headlines after being indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes—claims he denies—his estranged daughter is setting the record straight on some of the false reports out in the press.

In an exclusive excerpt from her new Coffee Convos podcast episode on Wave Podcast Network, Lindsie makes it clear that she had nothing to do with her parent's federal indictment.

"To be perfectly honest, the years that were covered in the indictment, most of those years I was not in communication with my parents. So a lot of the years from like early on that they covered, I was in college so I wasn't even like living at home," she shared with co-host Kailyn Lowry. "And through college, I don't know if I've shared my whole story or not, but through college I didn't talk to my parents. So I definitely like would've had no knowledge of anything. And then in the later years that were covered, I believe that I was like already leaving the show. So I also wouldn't have had any knowledge of like some of that stuff either."

Lindsie added, "I just find it a little ironic that there is some blame game things going on and I just really had no involvement in that."