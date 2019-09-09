Cardi B to Bring Her Sass and Style to Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit

Cardi B is making fashion moves.

The sassy fashionista rapper, who has her own clothing line, will offer her hilarious anecdotes and style expertise at the magazine's 2019 Forces of Fashion Summit. She will be a featured speaker, joining the likes of fashion icons such as supermodel Cindy Crawford and model daughter Kaia Gerber and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, as well as a slew of top designers. Cardi will speak at a panel along with Vogue Creative Digital Director Sally Singer.

In a Vogue "Go Ask Anna" Q&A posted on YouTube in July, Wintour sang Cardi's praises when asked what she thinks of the rapper's style. She said she was "completely in awe" of the "stunning" ruby red, long-trained custom Thom Browne gown that the rapper wore to the 2019 Met Gala, which the magazine and fashion icon had co-chaired.

"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style," Wintour said. "She rocks."