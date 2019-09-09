Cardi B to Bring Her Sass and Style to Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 5:00 AM
Cardi B is making fashion moves.
The sassy fashionista rapper, who has her own clothing line, will offer her hilarious anecdotes and style expertise at the magazine's 2019 Forces of Fashion Summit. She will be a featured speaker, joining the likes of fashion icons such as supermodel Cindy Crawford and model daughter Kaia Gerber and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, as well as a slew of top designers. Cardi will speak at a panel along with Vogue Creative Digital Director Sally Singer.
In a Vogue "Go Ask Anna" Q&A posted on YouTube in July, Wintour sang Cardi's praises when asked what she thinks of the rapper's style. She said she was "completely in awe" of the "stunning" ruby red, long-trained custom Thom Browne gown that the rapper wore to the 2019 Met Gala, which the magazine and fashion icon had co-chaired.
"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style," Wintour said. "She rocks."
Vogue's Forces for Fashion Summit aims to bring "fashion's most innovative and prominent figures together for candid discussions." This year's theme is "Forces for the Future," topics range from creativity to sustainability to diversity.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Crawford and Gerber will speak together at an event about family, making it in fashion and changes in the modeling industry. Wintour and Donatella Versace will give a talk about the famous Italian fashion house.
Vogue's 2019 Forces for Fashion Summit will take place on October 10 and 11 at New York City's Spring Studio.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?