Lady Gaga and New Boyfriend Dan Horton Rock Out Together At The Cure Concert

Lady Gagaand boyfriend Dan Horton put on a little show themselves while at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival Saturday night.

While The Cure performed onstage at the event, fans couldn't help but be distracted by the A-lister and her rumored new love rocking out in the audience.

"I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO F—KING CUTE," one Twitter user captioned a series of photos of the duo, later adding, "She was dancing it was very wholesome and she looks like she'd be a fun friend to have."

The concert was surely entertaining, as an eyewitness told E! News, "Gaga was having so much fun enjoying the beautiful vibe of the evening."

Indeed, even Gaga praised the evening as a success. "I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show @thecure," she wrote on her Instagram Story, quoting the band's '93 single, "whateveridoitsneverenough."