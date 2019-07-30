Sorry to crush your A Star Is Born dreams, but it looks like Lady Gaga isn't moving on with Bradley Cooper.

Rather, the superstar is sparking rumors with sound engineer Dan Horton. The duo were seen locking lips over the weekend while enjoying brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, People reports.

The new romance comes nearly six months after the Oscar winner called off her engagement to Christian Carino. A source told E! News that their two-year romance had simply run its course. "Relationships sometimes end," explained the insider. "It's not a long, dramatic story."

Alas, at the time, fans were thinking (and hoping) otherwise. After all, her steamy performance of "Shallow" with Cooper at the 2019 Oscarscaused the Internet to wonder what was really going on behind the scenes. But, to Gaga, the chatter caused serious eye rolls.

"Yes people saw love and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see!" she said. "The movie A Star Is Born, it's a love story."