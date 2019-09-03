The Voice Coaches Have the Slumber Party of Your Dreams

Now this is a party we're jealous of.

In the below exclusive teaser of The Voice season 17, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and returning coach Gwen Stefani have what looks like the ultimate sleepover.

There's a pillow fight, a singalong, manicures, scary movies (with Blake's mullet) and even a bedtime story from Carson Daly. "Sleep well, my angels, we've got a big season ahead," Carson says after tucking everyone in.

It really does track that Kelly Clarkson would be the most into a slumber party.