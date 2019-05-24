Adam Levine Leaving The Voice, Gwen Stefani Joins Season 17

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 24, 2019 5:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Voice, Adam Levine

NBC

There are changes afoot at The Voice. After 16 seasons on the NBC singing competition series, Adam Levine is departing his big red chair. In his place for the upcoming 17th season? Gwen Stefani.

Levine was previously announced as part of the season 17 coaches. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are returning.

The news was announced on the Today show by The Voice host Carson Daly. While delivering Today's Pop Start segment, Daly said it was Levine's decision to leave the series. Daly said Levine "will always be cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

Over his 16 seasons on The Voice, Team Adam took home the top stop three times. Jordan Smith won season nine, Tessanne Chin won season five and Javier Colon won season one.

Watch

The Voice Coaches Give Contestants Advice & More

Legend, in his first season as a coach, won season 16 with contestant Maelyn Jarmon.

Stefani served as a coach in season seven, nine and 12. Other coaches over the years include Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Shakira.

Levine's tweet on May 21, a photo of him and Shelton working on The Voice, and could serve as a fitting goodbye. See it below.

In a tweet, the NBC reality show hinted you may not have seen the last of Levine. "Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We're going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it's 'see you soon,' never 'goodbye,'" the NBC show posted via a note. "Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John and Blake on the Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our gratitude to Adam!"

The Voice will air at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesdays on NBC this fall.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adam Levine , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Gwen Stefani , The Voice

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophie Turner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Voice, John Legend

Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow

TV Shows That Beat Cancellation

Late Night, Leslie Jones, Seth Meyers

Leslie Jones' Watch Has Ended: The Last Game of Jones Is Here and Hilarious

The Good Place, Manny Jacinto

The Good Place's Manny Jacinto on Your Thirst, Fame and How Playing Dead Has Changed Him

RuPaul's Drag Race

Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11?

Soap Operas: 56 Years of Daytime TV Domination

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.