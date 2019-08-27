Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Wished Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Made Out at the 2019 MTV VMAs

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 4:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

John Shearer/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's sexy "Señorita" performance had their fellow celebs feeling, well, hot and bothered.

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, the real-life couple proved just how strong their chemistry is when they sang their hit duet for the cheering crowd at New Jersey's  Prudential Center. And as they wrapped the steamy set—seriously, the sexual tension was through the roof!—they leaned in close, gazed lovingly into each other's eyes and…did not lock lips. This coming from the duo who love a PDA!

Needless to say, Joe Jonasand Sophie Turner were not pleased. 

"#VMAs are over, but we're still waiting for that kiss tho," the 30-year-old boy bander captioned a video of their performance, in which someone screams "make out!" and his wife jumps out of her seat in shock. "@camila_cabello @shawnmendes."

They weren't the only A-listers hoping for more affection from Shawn and Camila.

Photos

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs

During the performance, Bebe Rexha was standing up, dancing and clapping along, waiting for the moment. "Kiss, kiss, kiss!" the singer mouthed. But when they pulled apart, she placed her hands on her head in disbelief. 

Even Taylor Swift wasn't expecting that lackluster ending. She clutched her chest as her jaw dropped to the floor.

Here's hoping they don't carry this sudden prudishness over into real life.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Shawn Mendes , Camila Cabello , 2019 MTV VMAs , Taylor Swift , Celebrities , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Have a Date Night at 2019 MTV VMAs After-Party

Taylor Swift, MTV VMAs 2019

The 10 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 MTV VMAs

John Travolta, Jade Jolie, 2019 MTV VMAs

John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Normani, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Normani's 2019 MTV VMAs Performance Delivers All the ''Motivation'' You'd Ever Need

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter, Instagram

Miley Cyrus Gets Support From Kaitlynn Carter Backstage at 2019 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Miley Cyrus Nails Breakup Anthem ''Slide Away'' at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Sexy MTV VMAs Performance Has Us Blushing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.