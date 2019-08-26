Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Sexy MTV VMAs Performance Has Us Blushing

by Caroline Kane | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 6:41 PM

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, 2019 MTV VMAs

MTV

She's his señorita! 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not hold back while performing their hit duet "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Their sexy number excited the crowds both inside New Jersey's Prudential Center and at home. 

While we didn't get a kiss on the dimly lit stage, these two got very, very close as they sang their heats out while surrounded by candles. And if the audience was any indication—yes, we saw you Joe Jonas cheering along—it's safe to say the people loved it. 

"Wow. Absolutely stunning. I mean, the skin, the hair, the lips," host Sebastian Maniscalco shared moments after the pop culture moment. "And give it up for Camila too." 

The steamy number was just one of the major moments of the night, including Taylor Swift's opening performance of "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down." 

Both Shawn and Camila have received a number of nominations for their collaboration including Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Collaboration. The two spent the rest of the night at each other's sides, sitting near other music legends like Missy Elliott, Cardi B and Halsey

Photos

MTV VMAs 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

The performance was reminiscent of the recently-released "Señorita" music video rehearsal footage, where fans got a behind-the-scenes look at their seductive choreography. In the video, Shawn lifts up Camila, while she straddles him with her legs.

The singing duo first sparked dating rumors in July following the release of their steamy song and music video "Señorita". Since then, they have been very public about their relationship, being seen packing in the PDA everywhere from Miami to Canada

Camila has been supporting her man on his latest tour, attending several of his shows and even bringing along her family. They have also hung out with his parents following his 21st birthday celebration.

Just this past weekend, the 22-year-old singer was seen looking smitten at her 21-year-old beau's concert at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

No question about it, the love is alive between these two!

