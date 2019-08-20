It Turns Out Friends Was Wrong About Lobsters and We're Shook

Friends fans, prepare for heartbreak. It's worse than Ross and Rachel's "we were on a break" fight.

For nearly 25 years, the popular TV comedy has led viewers believe that we can one day find out partner for life—our lobster. According to Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), "It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You can actually see old lobster couples walking around their tank, holding claws." Now, just in time for the premiere's 25th anniversary celebrations, we're learning Phoebe was wrong.

The lobster theory was first shared in the 14th episode of season two, "The One with the Prom Video." For those who are unfamiliar—where have you been?—this is when the home video footage surfaces of Ross (David Schwimmer) trying to save Rachel's prom after her date ditches her, only to be ditched himself. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is touched by Ross's efforts, kisses him passionately, and Phoebe shouts "See? He's her lobster!"