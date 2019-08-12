Friends is heading to the big screen.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, Warner Bros. is teaming up with Fathom Events for "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary," a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes over three nights. There will also be bonus content with the screenings, like interviews and other never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," Ray Nutt , CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."