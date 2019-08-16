Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Turn Up the Heat in Sexy "Señorita" Rehearsal Video

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us??

In June, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got fans' pulses racing with their sexy summer hit music video "Señorita." They soon sparked real-life romance rumors, which were fueled further with major PDA moments in Miami and New York.

So it's not surprising that the two showed undeniable, sizzling chemistry while rehearsing for "Señorita," as seen in a new behind-the-scenes video that is just ooh la la la.

In the footage, released on YouTube on Thursday, Mendes and Cabello are shown dressed casually and learning and performing their seductive dance and acting routines seen in the finished video. He picks her up and she straddles him with her legs wrapped around his waist as he pushes her against the wall.

"THIS IS A REAL LIFE DIRTY DANCING MOVIE ARE YOU KIDDING ME," one commentator wrote on YouTube.