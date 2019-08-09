Inside Shawn Mendes' 21st Birthday Party With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes certainly had a 21st birthday to remember!

The singer celebrated the milestone on Thursday night at a party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with rumored girlfriend and "Señorita" duet partner Camila Cabello and friends.

Mendes and Cabello, 22, were filmed sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

"Shawn held a party last night for his closest group of friends. It was very low key but he did get loose with his friends," a source told E! News. "Shawn and Camila arrived together holding hands and everyone inside cheered for them as they walked in."

"There were several beer pong tables set up that all said 'SM21' on them with matching 'SM21' pong balls," the source said. "Shawn was having fun playing beer pong with his friends and had a smile on his face the entire night. Camila was by his side the majority of the night and they looked really cute together. They took photos together and were on the beer pong table together at one point. Camila also planted a huge kiss on Shawn during the night and it was super cute."