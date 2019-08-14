Inside Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Romance: "They're Having a Lot of Fun"

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Meeting the friends!
Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's budding romance appears to be getting more serious. The Bachelorette alum and the supermodel, who have been sparking relationship rumors for weeks now, were spotted having a fun night out with her pals in New York City on Tuesday night. The celeb duo, who sported matching casual T-shirts for their evening out, spent time with her friends at Justin Theroux's new bar Ray's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
"Gigi walked in first holding hands with her girlfriend. Behind her was Tyler and Gigi's friend Cully Smoller," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They all seemed to get on great. They walked in laughing together and talking loudly. They all had a great time and were very animated as they sat around laughing and talking."
"They stayed for almost two hours before leaving. Gigi and her girlfriend walked out first and Tyler was behind them," the eyewitness shares. "They walked for a little bit and then hailed a cab."
According to the insider, Tyler, 26, and Gigi, 24, were "playing it cool" and "didn't want to get too close."
"But he held the door of the cab as everyone got in," the eyewitness tells E! News. "They all went back to Gigi's apartment for the night."
Earlier this month, Gigi and Tyler were spotted on their first date in NYC, shortly after the Bachelorette runner-up was photographed spending the night with Hannah Brown in Los Angeles. But, amid speculation about his relationship status with Hannah, Tyler has been spending more time with Gigi, and it appears that sparks are flying.
"There is a connection there for sure," a source tells E! News. "Gigi was smiling more last night than she has in a while. She just looks really happy and calm with Tyler around. It's like she is herself around him, no pretense or act."
ROKA / BACKGRID
Another insider tells E! News, "Tyler likes Gigi and definitely wants to keep seeing her. He wasn't sure if it would turn into something but they are having a lot of fun and don't want it to end, that's for sure."
"They are seeing each other a lot and texting all day long," the insider adds. "He's excited about her."