Hannah Brown Has "Beef" With Tyler Cameron After His Very Public Dates With Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown is sounding off on Tyler Cameron's recent date nights with Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelorette star, who was spotted with the runner-up at her home in Los Angeles just days ago, is speaking out about Tyler's recent outings with the supermodel in New York City. It was just last week that Hannah, after ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt, asked Tyler out for drinks. Later that same week, Tyler was photographed leaving Hannah's place after what appeared to be a sleepover.

But, just when Bachelor Nation thought that the duo would get back together, Tyler was spotted spending time with Gigi. Following the duo's first date over the weekend, E! News exclusively revealed that the models and their pals went to Frames Bowling Lounge on Monday night.

The next morning, Tyler was photographed leaving Gigi's NYC apartment.

So, what does Hannah think about all of this?

"He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that," Hannah tells Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, published Wednesday. "It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward and I just think that I've made it very clear...I have no shame in saying I had feelings. I totally did. I totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be."

Later on in the podcast, Rachel says that she thinks it's "a little bit disrespectful" that Tyler is being so public about his dating life.

"I guess I find it disrespectful, it's kind of like, bruh, slow your roll," Rachel says. "You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it's gonna get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."

"I think that's my beef with it too," Hannah agrees. "And the thing is...we are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there's still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK."

When asked who she thinks should be the next Bachelor, Hannah lists Peter Weber and Mike Johnson. When asked about Tyler, Hannah replies, "I mean I think he is, uh, um...I mean I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor."

