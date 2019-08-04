Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Always Taking Heat but Happier Than Ever

Do you think Meghan Markle cares? About any of it?

The gossip, the denigrating op-eds, the social media trolls, the royal watchers saying she's doing it wrong—do you think she's losing sleep?

Well, the Duchess of Sussex may be up for much of the night, but that's only because she's got a 4-month-old baby at home, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has no idea that his personal chef and human cradle is the subject of so much controversy.

Truth be told, the scandalous narratives don't need Meghan to do anything to survive on their own, independent from her like an airborne virus. So it's best that she continue on as she's been doing: being a mom, meeting Beyoncé, interviewing Michelle Obama, designing a clothing collection for a good cause and letting this glorious life she's carved out for herself unfold.

That at least seems to be her plan.