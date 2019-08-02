It's Happening! Tyler Cameron Spent the Night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown's House

Hannah Brown's journey to find love has taken her home with Tyler Cameron.

It's no secret at this point that ABC's season 15 Bachelorette is still one after breaking off her engagement to Jedd Wyatt in the finale following a shocking discovery. "I am not with Jed anymore," Hannah confirmed to Chris Harrisonin the season finale. "The engagement is over. We are not together. That's not what I said yes to...When I said those things, the things I said to him on my engagement day, I thought that was my day. I feel like that was taken from me... It's been really hard to grapple with that, but I know that what I got is not what I ever wanted for a life partner, love that's not built on a foundation of truth and honesty." She was referencing the breaking news that Wyatt allegedly had not broken up with a woman he was dating back home before leaving for the show. He claimed it was "not an exclusive thing."

With Wyatt officially out of the picture, she stunned the audience by asking runner-up Cameron out for a drink. "I would love to. Just tell me when, I'm there," he responded. Well, that time is now.