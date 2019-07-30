Bachelorette's Peter Weber Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend's "Betrayal" Allegations

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 10:37 AM
Peter Weber is speaking out about the claims made against him by his ex-girlfriend.
In mid-July, the Bachelorette contestant's ex, model Calee Lutes, came forward with allegations that Weber had "betrayed" her. According to her story, Weber abruptly broke things off with her in Dec. 2018, shortly before appearing on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC series.
"He didn't really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided," Lutes told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't understand why it was so urgent to end things so suddenly. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him."
"We still kept in touch after the breakup, and we were trying to see each other again, up until early March, shortly before he left for filming," Lutes continued. "When I found out about the show, I texted him and told him that he owed me an explanation, but I never heard a word back."
"He absolutely betrayed me," Lutes said of Weber. "He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me."
On Monday night's part-one finale of The Bachelorette, we saw Brown send Weber home. Now that we know Weber didn't get the final rose, he's sounding off on the claims made against him.
ABC/Ed Herrera
"There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn't mentioned," Weber shares with People. "The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship."
"I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward. And she wasn't on the same page as me," the pilot says, referencing one point in his romance with Lutes. "That being said, I wasn't going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up."
"It's obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about," Weber tells the outlet. "That was never my intention. And for that I'm sorry. Breakups suck!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?