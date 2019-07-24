How Demi Lovato Has "Cleaned House" of Negative Influences 1 Year After Overdose

As Demi Lovato marks one year since her overdose, the singer is "very focused" and "committed" to her sobriety.

On July 24, 2018, the "Skyscraper" star was rushed to the hospital from her home in the Hollywood Hills after an apparent drug overdose. Two weeks later, Lovato checked into rehab after being released from the hospital.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," Lovato wrote in a message to fans at the time. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

And fight she did.