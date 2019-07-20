TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Comedy and Drama

by TV Scoop Team | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 12:00 PM
We've officially reached day two of the TV Scoop Awards, and so far things are going great. Probably! Hopefully!
Starting today, you get to vote for the best drama and comedy of the past year. Based on the number of nominations received, there are definitely some frontrunners, but it's anyone's game, because it's all up to you and your votes.
Currently, you can vote for Best Fandom and Best Cast on Social Media, and tomorrow you'll be able to vote in all the acting categories.
Be sure to follow @eonlineTV on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a single poll, or check this post for all active polls.
As always, you can vote as many times as you want, and don't forget that you've got basically two weeks to get your votes in.
All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.
Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow.
