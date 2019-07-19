EXCLUSIVE!

Kristen Bell Sounds Off on Possibly Joining the Gossip Girl Reboot

Is Kristen Bell headed back to the Upper East Side? That's a secret she's (sort of) ready to spill. 

Fresh off the hotly-anticipated announcement that HBO Max is officially rebooting Gossip Girl, E! News' Erin Lim had to get the perspective of one star who knew the OG group of private school teens in New York City very, very well. After all, Kristen famously narrated the CW drama for all six seasons. 

So is the actress game to return as the all-knowing "Gossip Girl?"

"Maybe," Kristen teased with a smirk, before quoting one of her signature lines from the show, "I'll never tell." 

But if Kristen does opt out of the reboot and crown a new "Gossip Girl" instead, she's got her eye on a potential candidate. Drumroll, please...

"James Earl Jones. It's gotta be, yeah," Kristen suggested. 

Watch

Gossip Girl Returning to TV on HBO Max

Something tells us James is a bit busy with reprising his iconic role of Mufasa in The Lion King, but we'll be sure to pass on Kristen's pick once casting starts. 

It's unlikely the original Gossip Girl cast, which included Blake LivelyLeighton MeesterPenn BadgleyChace Crawford and Ed Westwickwill appear in the upcoming version—especially since the 10-episode remake is said to follow a "new generation" of students.

Gossip Girl Cast, 2007

Andrew Eccles / The CW

"Eight years after the original website went dark," a plot description read, "a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

As for Kristen, she's also revisiting the show that made her a household name in the early aughts. The actress appeared at Comic-Con on Friday to announce that the Veronica Mars revival is now streaming on Hulu—a whole week early than initially planned.

Check out the rest of our interview with Kristen in the video above!  

