Ellie Kemper Doesn't Expect The Office Reboot—But Has Another Idea

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 5:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellie Kemper, The Office, Onscreen Assistants

Chris Haston/NBC

You're not the only one wishing for a reboot of The Office.

Ellie Kemper weighed in on whether she thinks one could actually happen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

"I would love there to be a reboot, but I don't think there will be," the Erin Hannon character said. "So, that's a sad answer. But maybe like a reunion episode? That would be fun."

She then jokingly asked host Andy Cohen if he could orchestrate one.

It looks like the cast members still have a lot of love for each other, too. When a caller asked Kemper how she feels about John Krasinski becoming a "huge action star"—and if she ever thought Jim would become "so hot"—she couldn't help but praise her former co-star.

"I love it!" she said. "He's the nicest guy there is. I think it's great that he's an action star."

Although, Cohen said Krasinski was "already pretty hot when he was Jim from The Office," and Kemper agreed.

"Absolutely! Everyone adores him," she said. "I mean, he was, like, the hunk of The Office, right? I watched the show before being on it, and that's, like, how he was known, right? He's like the heartthrob of The Office. So, I don't think it's such a great leap. He was always hunky and handsome. Why am I talking so much about John Krasinski? He's great."

Watch

It's an Office Reunion!

Kemper isn't the only cast member who's expressed interest in getting the gang back together. Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the show, has also suggested she'd be open to the idea.

"I think the idea of an Office revival is—I think it's a great idea," she said at the 2018 TCA winter press tour, previously noting she hadn't been approached about one. "I would be honored to come back in any way that I'm able to. I loved playing that character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for. We just have to get Mindy [Kaling] to write some episodes, B.J. NovakGene Stupnitsky, Lee EisenbergMike Schur. That show was so great because of the talent involved in the show, behind the scenes, not just on the screen."

While the stars have reunited on a few occasions—including for Steve Carell's Saturday Night Live hosting gig—the Michael Scott star has suggested the show wouldn't work as well today.

"But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago," he told Esquire in 2018. "The climate's different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now."

It looks like fans will just have to keep binge watching old episodes for now.

(E!, Bravo and NBC are all part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ellie Kemper , John Krasinski , The Office , TV , Bravo , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gossip Girl Feature

You Know You Still Love It: How Gossip Girl Defied Expectations to Define a Generation

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York Reunion Part 2 Answers Some Important Season 11 Questions

His Dark Materials, HBO

Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Polar Bear Debut in His Dark Materials Trailer

Tina Fey, Ted Danson

Tina Fey Returns to NBC With A Show About Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles

Mike Fleiss, Laura Kaeppeler

Just How Involved Is The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss With His Hit Show?

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Luann de Lesseps Reveals Her The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Regrets

"Gossip Girl" Returning to TV on HBO Max

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.