90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava Ranks High in First Bodybuilding Competition

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 3:37 PM
Not bad for her first try: 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava got top scores in her first bodybuilding competition.
The 23-year-old Russian season four participant, changed her diet and fitness regimen to lose 20 pounds and transform her body over the past year and a half, took part in the NPC West Coast Classic in Riverside, California on Saturday.
"2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium Such an amazing first show experience!" Nava wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself wearing her contest bikini and showcasing her medals.
Before the competition, Nava had shared some of her diet and fitness secrets with E! News and talked about preparing for her first bodybuilding competition.
"We'll see how this first one goes," she said. "I don't really have any expectations. I just want to get my feet wet and see what its like and go from there."
View this post on Instagram
Stayed up until 5am re-watching videos from last night at #NPCwestcoast @centerpodium and reading your comments! So overwhelmed with joy and excitement! Woke up thinking I slept a long time but it's only 7.40am😂 So here's my solo posing from the finals! A little rushed as I was nervous. 😬Can't wait to see what @paulrevelia and I are going to bring to the stage next time. 🔥 #WestCoastClassic #NPCwestcoastclassic
A post shared by ANFISA (@anfisanava_) on
Nava follows in the footsteps of another reality star who tried her hand at competitive bodybuilding; The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, who took part in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships last year.
