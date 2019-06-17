TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Pride month continues with another star-studded celebration in New York City!

The Trevor Project—an organization working to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide—hosted its bi-annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday evening, and A-listers from across every inch of the entertainment world have stepped out to support the worthy cause.

This year's recipient of the Hero Award is Cara Delevingne, a longtime advocate of The Trevor Project.

"A 'hero' to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are under-served or discriminated against," she shared in a statement. "I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don't fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them."

Fellow honorees include Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who will accept the Trevor Champions Award. Rita Ora, Lena Waithe, Greg Berlanti and Amandla Stenberg were also named honorary co-chairs of the gala.