How Hollywood Is Celebrating Pride Month 2019

Pride month is here, which means it is time to celebrate!

Stars are donning their finest rainbow attire in honor of Pride month and, of course, there are plenty of photos to mark the occasion. While there are plenty of colorful t-shirts and ensembles, stars like Jonathan Van Ness showed his pride with a rainbow-colored purse from Balenciaga. The Queer Eye star is doing some minor celebrations in Chicago, where he threw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy is in the middle of an over 500-mile bike ride from the bay of San Francisco to the sunny beaches of Los Angeles. He is taking part in the AIDS/LifeCycle as an effort to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS. In other words, he says he is, "Looking for a big, fat, juicy... donation."