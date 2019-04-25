Cara Delevingne is getting a major recognition for her important LGBTQ advocacy work.

The Trevor Project will honor the British model with the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE New York gala on June 17 at Cipriani Wall Street. The Trevor Project is an organization centered around suicide prevention and intervention for LGBTQ people. Her immense commitment to the Trevor Project and their mission is one of the main reasons behind this impressive accolade.

"I'm humbled and truly speechless by The Trevor Project's decision to honor me with this year's Hero Award," the Paper Towns star said in a statement.

She elaborated a bit more on the award and the significance of it all.

"A 'hero' to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are under-served or discriminated against," she said. "I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don't fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them."