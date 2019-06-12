Selena Gomez Says It Took Her 4 Years to "Feel at a Good Place" With New Album

The wait for Selena Gomez's new music is almost over!

The 26-year-old singer revealed she's "actually done" with her next album during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she told Jimmy Fallon. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."

As for the genre of this next album, Gomez said "there's always going to be a sense of strong pop" in her music but that she "definitely explored" incorporating more electric guitar, acoustic guitar and soulful tracks.

"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," she explained. "It's just live in that world and mellow."