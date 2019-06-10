Justin Bieber Is Challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC Fight And the Internet Is Very Confused

Never say never to a face off between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise.

If you're asking, "What do you mean?" allow us to explain. Last night, Bieber, 25, took to Twitter to challenge Cruise, 56, to a fight in the UFC ring, better known as the Octagon. "Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down," the pop star wrote. "Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Though UFC President Dana White has yet to weigh in, champ Conor McGregor said he's happy to promote the match.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," he tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!" (McGregor then challenged Mark Wahlberg to a fight because why not?)